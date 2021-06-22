Dogecoin Price Down 33.6% Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $27.38 billion and approximately $5.79 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.00378346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011390 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,129,604,530 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

