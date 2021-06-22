DOGEFI Market Cap Achieves $360,185.24 (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One DOGEFI coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001139 BTC on major exchanges. DOGEFI has a market capitalization of $360,185.24 and approximately $10.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded down 52% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00046862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00113515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00153933 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,812.47 or 1.00596147 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003109 BTC.

DOGEFI Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. DOGEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@DOGEFI . DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army . DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DOGEFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

