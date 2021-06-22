Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2,743.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,106 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,718,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $101.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

