Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,930 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Donaldson worth $14,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson stock opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $65.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.