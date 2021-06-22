Donut (DONUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $717,080.49

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Donut has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $717,080.49 and $79,037.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00047337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00116240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00156378 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,031.60 or 0.99897489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002472 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

