DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-74 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DV shares. Truist initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE DV traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.33. 13,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,838. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

