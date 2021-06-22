DoYourTip 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $21,247.00 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $493,815.54 and approximately $21,247.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DoYourTip has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00179330 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001466 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.01 or 0.00598430 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

