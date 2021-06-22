DPRating Hits 1-Day Volume of $50,437.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. DPRating has a total market cap of $450,679.47 and $50,437.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DPRating alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00051590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00019074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.28 or 0.00637738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00076739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,281.54 or 0.07019694 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.