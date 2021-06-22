Dragon Coins Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Dragon Coins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.06 million and $3.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00051993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00019194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.95 or 0.00643402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00076732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00037868 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

