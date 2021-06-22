DragonVein (DVC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $503,328.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded down 93.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,632.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.43 or 0.01361943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.15 or 0.00368199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00049523 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000667 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,082,170 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.