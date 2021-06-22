Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$16.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s current price.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.26. 396,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$10.18 and a 12 month high of C$15.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

