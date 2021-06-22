Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Announces $0.81 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.8091 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS DRETF traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 967. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.72.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

