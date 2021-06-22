DREP [old] (DREP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $27.57 Million

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One DREP [old] coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular exchanges. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00054221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.00638737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00078170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.89 or 0.07167444 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP [old] (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

