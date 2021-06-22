DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

DS Smith (LON:SMDS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential downside of 22.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DS Smith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 360.71 ($4.71).

Shares of LON SMDS traded down GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 427.30 ($5.58). 3,242,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 423.51. DS Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88). The company has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

