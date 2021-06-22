DubaiCoin Market Cap Achieves $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00038550 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015699 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005576 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

