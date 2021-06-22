Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.88 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00044607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00104776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00149676 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,953.23 or 0.98864335 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

