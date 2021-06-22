Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.82.

DUK opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.05. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

