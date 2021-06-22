DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.91 billion.DXC Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.720-0.760 EPS.

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.44.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 44,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

