DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-3.650 EPS.

NYSE DXC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 44,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,437. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.89, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $41.75.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.44.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.