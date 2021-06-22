DXdao Price Tops $194.57 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, DXdao has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $194.57 or 0.00599840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and $499,679.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00183866 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.