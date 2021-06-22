Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Trading Up 2.1%

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$50.25 and last traded at C$50.11. Approximately 152,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 291,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.06.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DND shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.99.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

