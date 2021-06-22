Dynamic Price Hits $0.75 on Major Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $6,752.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,025.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,020.63 or 0.05938519 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.02 or 0.01393126 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.00380725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00116492 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.96 or 0.00640586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.09 or 0.00367621 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.43 or 0.00339232 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

