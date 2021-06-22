e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $343 million-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.34 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.78.

ELF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.63. 6,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.60 and a beta of 2.07. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $48,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 18,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $551,271.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,860.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,808,647 in the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

