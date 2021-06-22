E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €11.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €11.50 ($13.53) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s previous close.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.20 ($14.35) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.04 ($12.99).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €9.98 ($11.74) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €10.14. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

