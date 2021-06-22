(EACIQ) (OTCMKTS:EACIQ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

(EACIQ) (OTCMKTS:EACIQ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.12. (EACIQ) shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 2,802,400 shares traded.

(EACIQ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EACIQ)

Erickson Incorporated is a provider of aviation services to both commercial and governmental entities in approximately 20 countries. The Company’s operating segments include Commercial Aviation Services, Global Defense and Security, and Manufacturing and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO). The Company owns and operates a fleet of aircraft and provides a range of aerial services, including critical supply and logistics for deployed military forces, humanitarian relief, firefighting, timber harvesting, infrastructure construction and crewing.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for (EACIQ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (EACIQ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.