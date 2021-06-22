Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $378,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $120,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,320 shares of company stock worth $5,940,265 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.42 million, a PE ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

