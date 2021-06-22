Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will post $148.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.88 million to $151.40 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $595.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $588.20 million to $608.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $687.79 million, with estimates ranging from $618.77 million to $733.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 26.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 789.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 103,420 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 36.24. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

