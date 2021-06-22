Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.29% from the company’s previous close.
EMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.
Eastman Chemical stock opened at $119.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.
In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
