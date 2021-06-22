Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.29% from the company’s previous close.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $119.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

