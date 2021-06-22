Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will announce sales of $4.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.09 billion and the highest is $4.95 billion. Eaton posted sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $18.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.87 billion to $19.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.82 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Eaton by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN opened at $143.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.36. Eaton has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $149.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

