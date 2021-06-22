eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. eBay has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $4,345,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in eBay by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in eBay by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

