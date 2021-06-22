eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson Sells 856 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.90. The stock had a trading volume of 396,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,803,619. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $67.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

