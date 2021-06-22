Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077,804 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.94% of Editas Medicine worth $26,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth about $708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

