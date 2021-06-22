Egretia Market Cap Tops $4.51 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Egretia has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Egretia has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.95 or 0.00634926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00076664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Egretia Profile

EGT is a coin. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

