Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Cap Reaches $8.12 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and $150,626.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 62.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.83 or 0.00373211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007999 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011376 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,778,958 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.