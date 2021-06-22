Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.600–0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $782 million-788 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.28 million.Elastic also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.130–0.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,237. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -98.18 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.31.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESTC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Sunday. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.86.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,495.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,219. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.