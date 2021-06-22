Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

NYSE ESTC traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.18 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.130–0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.78 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600–0.510 EPS.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Sunday. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.86.

Elastic Company Profile

