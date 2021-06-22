Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 15,600 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $858,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ASAN traded down $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,434,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,743. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a PE ratio of -37.84. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $61.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Asana by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,274,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,448,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

