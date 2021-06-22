Electroneum Reaches Market Cap of $110.44 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $110.44 million and $413,184.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000218 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,874,679,562 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

