Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $1,407,900.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,820. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

