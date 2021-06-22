Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Decreased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 258,544 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $222.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.66.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

