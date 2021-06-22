Elitium 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $599,111.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.25 or 0.00010040 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $97.81 million and $599,111.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elitium Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

