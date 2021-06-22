Elizabeth Harriet Theophille Sells 610 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $15,945.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EGHT stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.88. 786,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,254. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGHT. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.