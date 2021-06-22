ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.53 ($15.92).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of ETR ZIL2 opened at €14.90 ($17.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.06 million and a P/E ratio of -193.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.85. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of €5.07 ($5.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.18 ($21.39).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

