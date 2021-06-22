Elrond Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $88.87 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Elrond has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $88.87 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $61.93 or 0.00191446 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00033377 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00032263 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00009385 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,115.64 or 0.03449038 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,935,693 coins and its circulating supply is 17,665,599 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.