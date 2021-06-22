Elysian Trading 27.1% Lower This Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Elysian has a market capitalization of $173,997.59 and approximately $859,966.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elysian has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00019897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.50 or 0.00637691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00077073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.45 or 0.07198267 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

