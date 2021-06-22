EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in EMCOR Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $122.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

