EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.56. EMCORE shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 888,725 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have commented on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $372.43 million, a PE ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 139.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 290.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.
EMCORE Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMKR)
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.
