EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.56. EMCORE shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 888,725 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $372.43 million, a PE ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.32.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 139.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 290.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

