Emera (TSE:EMA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$57.45. Emera shares last traded at C$57.30, with a volume of 366,138 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMA. CSFB lifted their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.54 billion and a PE ratio of 20.83.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Research analysts forecast that Emera Incorporated will post 3.0899999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

