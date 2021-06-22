Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.86. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 6,625 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $203.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $237.56 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 12,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

