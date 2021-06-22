Empty Set Dollar Reaches One Day Volume of $619,584.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 49.9% against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $14.74 million and approximately $619,584.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00047542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00113818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00159385 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,163.04 or 1.00012628 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

